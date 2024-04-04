A woman died following a traffic crash in Tracy

TRACY -- An investigation is underway after a woman died from a traffic crash, said California Highway Patrol.

The crash occured on Wednesday evening at approximately 7:11 p.m. on the I-5 northbound to SR-132 westbound transition ramp.

According to California Highway Patrol, the victim's vehicle left the roadway and overturned down a dirt/grass embankment multiple times.

She was sent to the San Joaquin County Hospital and succumbed to her injuries, despite having worn her seatbelt.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Tracy CHP office at (209) 319-4300.