A peek inside the gym where Sacramento-area climbing legend Alex Honnold got his start

We'll have to wait one more day to see Sacramento-area rock climbing legend Alex Honnold try to scale one of the world's tallest buildings on live TV. The live Netflix special was supposed to air Friday night but was postponed until Saturday due to poor weather conditions.

CBS News Sacramento got an inside look at the Rancho Cordova climbing gym where Honnold got his start at an early age.

It's on a concrete wall inside the Granite Arch Climbing Center where the world-famous rock climber first perfected his skills.

"It's cool to say, 'I grew up climbing in the same gym as Alex Honnold,' " Granite Arch climbing instructor Brogan Cummings said.

Honnold was raised in Carmichael and graduated from Mira Loma High School. Cummings said Honnold used to ride his bicycle to the Granite Arch and was on their competitive team.

"You meet him and he's just like pretty much like every other climber," Cummings said. "He's not eccentric or over the top, he's pretty much a normal guy."

Honnold is known there for going up a 35-foot-tall wall blindfolded.

"Just knowing that some of these walls that I'm climbing right now, he climbed on too, that's pretty cool," climber Dominic Bocanegra said.

Honnold first rose to fame after starring in the Academy Award-winning documentary "Free Solo," which featured him being the first person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan without any ropes or safety gear.

"We all acknowledge that that is an unbelievable accomplishment," Cummings said.

Now, he's being featured in a live broadcast on Netflix called "Skyscraper," where he's set to free solo climb Taipei 101, one of the world's tallest buildings in Taiwan.

"We call it buildering. Buldering is a type of rock climbing, and when you do buildings, it's buildering," Cummings said.

The Netflix live stream is now scheduled to begin on Saturday at 5 p.m. local time.