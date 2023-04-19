A man found dead in an indoor heated swimming pool in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA -- A man was found dead in an indoor heated swimming pool in Rancho Cordova, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
The incident took place early Wednesday morning at about 6.30 a.m. at Hampton Inn, along the 10700 block of Gold Center Drive.
Deputies are on scene and waiting for the coroner.
This remains an active investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.