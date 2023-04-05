A dog was rescued from a car's engine in Lodi

LODI -- A dog is safe after being pulled from a car's engine in Lodi.

According to the Lodi Fire Department, a couple spotted the dog running on a busy street and they pulled over to help her. The frightened dog ran under the car and climbed up into the engine, where she became stuck.

Crews used jacks and stabilization devices to secure the vehicle and then took apart the engine to safely free the small pup.

The pup is currently being taken care by Animal Services until her owners come to pick her up.