Elk Grove community divided over scheduled Civil War reenactment

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – It is considered a dark time in U.S. history.

The Civil War divided the nation while pushing slavery to the forefront. During a recent Elk Grove city council meeting, people questioned whether this was worth reenacting.

"African Americans who know these types of celebrations are celebrating Confederacy," said resident Phyllis Marshall to the council on April 26.

The Elk Grove Historical Society and its partners believe it is worth bringing the pages of history to life. The third-annual Civil War Days begins Friday. Despite a heated council meeting, the event will be held on a private ranch in Sacramento County.

The city told CBS13 it is working to set up a meeting with event organizers, residents and representatives of the city's Diversity and Inclusion Commission to talk about the event.

The city is also removing any event signs that are on city property.

"This is a fundraiser for the Elk Grove Historical Society," Jim Entrican said. "We anticipate to have over 700 [guests] on Saturday and about 500 on Sunday."

Proceeds go toward building a new barn at the historical society.

Organizers say the Civil War event is not about glorifying the Confederacy. There are also local ties including war veterans driving Confederate troops out of the Southwest.

If it is about history, the Greater Sacramento NAACP asks why the event feels tone-deaf to the times. It wants to see the event shut down.

"Reenactment and celebration of this? Where is this the celebration?" NAACP President Betty Williams said. "Find something else to build your barn but not on the back of Civil War."

"If you're going to have the conversation, it has to be the entire conversation and you have to initiate it," she added.

The historical society says its community is multi-cultural. The goal is not meant to promote slavery or hate, but it sees the divide.

"It's painful for a few people but it's also enjoyable by a lot of people," Entrican said. "We don't advertise the South. We don't edify the South. We just try to present a reenactment of what happened."