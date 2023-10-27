98 yards of waste removed from Grass Valley homeless camps

GRASS VALLEY - The Nevada County Sheriff's Office partnered with Hospitality House and more than 60 volunteers to clean up nine homeless encampments in the Grass Valley area on Thursday.

Volunteers filled two 40-yard dumpsters and three 6-yard dumpsters. They removed about 98 yards of waste in about five hours.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office started the efforts after learning about illegal camping bordering the city and county. The sheriff's office brought together city and county property owners and listened to concerns and potential solutions.

During the meeting, property owners agreed a clean-up was necessary and Hospitality House began recruiting people to help clean the area.

People who were camping on the property were offered shelter and housing services from Hospitality Hope. The sheriff's office said property owners are taking steps to prevent and reduce future camping.

What can property owners do?

The sheriff's office said property owners can close off easements and access points, add no trespassing signs and fencing, and enforce no trespassing ordinances with enforcement from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

Who volunteered?

Homeless residents receiving shelter at Utah's Place and people on probation who requested to volunteer. About 15 local city and county entities participated and the general public. Waste Management donated five dumpsters and Ophir Fire Protection District burned piles of wood and other natural fuel sources.