Sacramento lands new bowling, dining and entertainment venue in former Punch Bowl Social home

A new food-focused entertainment venue is coming to Sacramento's Downtown Commons, bringing bowling, interactive games and a full-service restaurant to the space that previously housed Punch Bowl Social near the Golden 1 Center.

810 Entertainment announced plans to open its first Northern California location at DOCO later this year. The company currently has 16 locations nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome 810 Entertainment to DOCO and introduce its popular dining and entertainment concept to the Sacramento region," said John Rinehart, president of business operations for the Sacramento Kings.

The approximately 25,000-square-foot, two-level space will feature eight bowling lanes, billiards, interactive darts and other social games.

810 Entertainment says the Sacramento location will have an expansive kitchen and dining area serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night meals, along with a full-service bar.

"We are also creating a standout restaurant, bar, and event venue," said 810 Entertainment founder and CEO Michael Siniscalchi. "With the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, Golden 1 Center and everything happening at DOCO, this is an ideal setting to serve guests from breakfast through late night."

Plans also call for a dedicated beer-focused bar on the lower level, with 810 Entertainment working with a craft brewing partner.

The Sacramento location will be operated by a local franchise ownership group led by Seth Singh.

"We see tremendous potential in this location ... Our goal is to create a place Sacramento can call their own — one that is equally welcoming for breakfast, dinner, a company event, a family outing or drinks and games before or after an event at Golden 1 Center," Singh said.

What happened to Punch Bowl Social?

Punch Bowl Social closed its Sacramento location in December 2025. The restaurant and entertainment venue opened at DOCO in December 2017 and employed 83 people when its closure was announced.

Punch Bowl Social said at the time that it "could not reach a rent arrangement aligned with the post-pandemic operating costs and downtown challenges."

The venue had offered many of the same types of entertainment planned for 810 Entertainment, including bowling, billiards and darts.

810 Entertainment said construction and conversion work are expected to begin after the company completes its lease and permitting process.

The company said additional details about the restaurant, brewing partnership, employment opportunities and opening date will be announced as the project moves forward.