8 arrested in connection to armed robbery near high school in Elk Grove

An armed robbery near an Elk Grove high school landed eight people in police custody, officials said Thursday.

Elk Grove police rushed to Laguna Creek High School to investigate the incident, which was reported near the campus. Officers spoke to the victims while on the campus.

Within an hour of the first report, Elk Grove police said officers received calls regarding multiple suspects who were seen at the College Square Marketplace shopping center, a few miles north at the corner of Cosumnes River Boulevard and Bruceville Road in Sacramento. There, multiple units located 10 suspects who were identified by a victim of the armed robbery.

The suspects tried to run from law enforcement officials but were detained. Police said eight people were taken into custody.

Elk Grove police said the same group of suspects is also possibly linked to a recent robbery at Monterey Trail High School.