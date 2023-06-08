Watch CBS News
Local News

7 shot in Del Paso Heights; investigation underway

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 06/08/2023
Morning headlines - 06/08/2023 01:11

SACRAMENTO -- An investigation is underway after seven people were shot in North Sacramento, said authorities. 

The shooting took place Wednesday night, just after 10:30 p.m., at the 1600 block of Grand Avenue. 

According to Sacramento Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and one person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Another victim was found in the 3000 block of Elm Street with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was sent to the hospital. 

Five other victims were found in a hospital, each with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

This is an active investigation. 

First published on June 8, 2023 / 7:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.