7 shot in Del Paso Heights; investigation underway

SACRAMENTO -- An investigation is underway after seven people were shot in North Sacramento, said authorities.

The shooting took place Wednesday night, just after 10:30 p.m., at the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.

According to Sacramento Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and one person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Another victim was found in the 3000 block of Elm Street with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was sent to the hospital.

Five other victims were found in a hospital, each with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an active investigation.