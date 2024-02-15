Watch CBS News
7 LAFD firefighters injured after explosion in Wilmington area

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Several Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were injured after an explosion involving a natural gas truck happened in the Wilmington area Thursday morning.

Authorities said at least seven firefighters were injured and three were taken to the hospital, two are in critical condition. The rest were evaluated at the scene.

Firefighters originally responded to a semi-truck fire around 7 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Alameda Street, near Denni Street.

When crews approached the truck to put out the flames, an explosion occurred due to pressurized cylinders inside the truck.

"There is still at least one pressurized cylinder left at the scene and we are waiting on a HAZMAT team to assess the situation," Nicholas Prange, LAFD spokesperson.

A resident in Wilmington caught the explosion on his Ring camera.

No other information was immediately available. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Amy Maetzold
Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL News, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 7:31 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

