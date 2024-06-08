7 juveniles cited, several adults arrested after big disturbance at Sacramento's DOCO area

SACRAMENTO – A big disturbance at downtown Sacramento's DOCO area Friday night led to a group of juveniles being cited and several adults getting arrested, police say.

The situation started around 8:30 p.m. Sacramento police confirmed at the time that they had gotten several reports of juveniles causing disturbances in the area. Law enforcement officers swarmed the area.

In total, police say about 80 to 100 juveniles had congregated in the DOCO area and started causing a ruckus.

Scene at Sacramento's DOCO area on Friday night as officers responded to reports of disturbances. CBS13

Exactly why so many juveniles were at DOCO at that time is unclear, but police say they cited a total of seven minors and released them back to their parents. Those minors include four suspected of resisting/interfering with officers, two for curfew violation, and one for resisting and battery on a peace officer.

Police also say that two adults were arrested at the scene on allegations of resisting/interfering. The names of those adults have not been released.

One other man, 34-year-old Svyatoslav Stankevich, was also arrested by police on suspicion of felony assault on an officer, felony vandalism, and other charges.