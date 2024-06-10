6 arrested after group of unruly people clash with deputies at Woodward Reservoir

STANISLAUS COUNTY – An unruly and drunken crowd at the Woodward Reservoir over the weekend led to deputies arresting six people, authorities say.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says, a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were working traffic enforcement at the popular swimming spot near Oakdale when a group of intoxicated and unruly people confronted them.

Deputies say the group swelled to 75-80 people, some of whom were allegedly trying to physically interfere with law enforcement.

Less-than-lethal force was used to detain the most unruly of the bunch, deputies say. In total, six adults were arrested on charges of resisting, delaying, and obstructing along with public intoxication. A pair of juveniles were also cited and then released to their parents.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office says.

Along with deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, about two dozen law enforcement officers from other agencies around the area responded to help.