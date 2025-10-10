Weekend closure on key Highway 50 connectors underway in Sacramento

A 56-hour closure on Highway 50 is underway in Sacramento this weekend as crews remove and replace pavement with new concrete near the bridge deck connecting the eastbound lanes to Business 80 and Highway 99.

The work is part of a larger $511.1 million Fix 50 Project that aims to rehabilitate pavement and add 14 lane miles of carpool lanes between the Highway 50 and Interstate 5 interchange and the Highway 50 and Watt Avenue interchange.

Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., the connector ramps from eastbound Highway 50 to eastbound Business 80 and southbound Highway 99 will be closed. The closures will stay in place until 5 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, the #4 lane on eastbound Highway 50 will also be closed from 24th Street to 26th Street each night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Caltrans spokesperson Sergio Ochoa Sanchez told CBS Sacramento that the weekend's closure could be one of three in October. Tentative 56-hour closures for the same stretch could take place from October 17 to October 20, and from October 31 to November 3. This could change depending on construction needs and weather.

The race is on to get as much work done before winter weather moves in. As of now, the project is on schedule to be completed in July 2026.

"The goal is for the contractor to be ahead of, not just ahead of schedule, but ahead of the weather, so they can complete as much work as possible on the main lane before winter weather comes to the Sacramento area," Ochoa Sanchez said.

Drivers, he said, should see the improvements from the Fix 50 project by the end of 2025.



What's closing

Eastbound Highway 50 connector ramp to eastbound Business 80

Eastbound Highway 50 connector ramp to southbound Highway 99

16th Street on-ramp to eastbound Highway 50

Eastbound Highway 50 to 59th Street off-ramp



Detours to get around

Drivers heading east on Highway 50 should:

Exit at 65th Street Turn left onto 65th Street and loop onto westbound Highway 50 From there, use Exit 6B to connect to southbound Highway 99 Or take Exit 6C for northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway.

Alternate Detours: