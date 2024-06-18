5 juveniles arrested in Woodland in suspected car theft

WOODLAND – Five juveniles have been arrested for conspiring to steal a Hyundai with a USB cable.

At approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday, Woodland police say a neighbor observed the attempted theft in the 800 block of W Lincoln Avenue.

The car was damaged with the rear passenger window broken and the ignition removed from the steering column, police say. The suspects tried to start the car with the use of a USB cable.

Upon the arrival of officers, the scene was searched and the suspects were located close by.

All five suspects have been taken into custody for conspiracy and attempting to steal a motor vehicle.

Hyundai and Kia Thefts

This is not the first incident where a USB cable has been used in the theft of a Kias and Hyundai.

Due to the lack of an engine immobilizer in Kias within the last decade, experts say these vehicles have been easy targets for thefts. The security flaw has been publicized by social media trends, exploiting the engineering faults of the car.