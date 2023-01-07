5 dead in North Carolina apparent murder-suicide

Five people are dead in North Carolina on Saturday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

High Point police were called around 7 a.m. regarding two people screaming for help. They arrived to find the two people asking for aid, and had to force their way into the home, where they found two adults and three children dead. It is unclear if or how the dead are related.

Two people — a man and a woman — had escaped the home to find help, police Capt. Matt Truitt told CBS affiliate WFMY.

The slaying comes just days after eight people were killed in Enoch, Utah in what authorities there say was a murder-suicide. Police said a Michael Haight, 42 killed his wife, 40-year-old Tausha Haight, along with his mother-in-law and the couple's five children. Haight had been served with divorce papers on Dec. 27, his wife's lawyer said.