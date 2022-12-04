Watch CBS News
Update: 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo carted off with foot injury

SANTA CLARA -- San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off to the lockerroom Sunday with an injured foot in the first quarter of the 49ers-Dolphins game.

Garoppolo twisted his foot while being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on a 3rd down play at the Miami 29-yard line. One play later, Robbie Gould converted a 47-yard field goal to pull the 49ers to 7-3.

San Francisco's defense then held the Dolphins to a 3-and-out. Rookie back-up quarterback Brock Purdy came in off the bench to lead the 49ers to a 54-yard, 9-play scoring drive in his first significant action this year. 

Purdy -- who as the last player taken in the 2022 NFL draft was given the moniker "Mr. Irrelevant" -- had thrown just nine passes this season in mop-up duty of a blowout loss to Kansas City in Week 7.

He capped off the drive with his first NFL touchdown pass -- a 3-yard scoring toss to Kyle Juszczyk for 10-7 49ers lead with 4:57 left in first quarter.

 Garoppolo, who resumed his starting role for San Francisco in Week 2 this season after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury, was doubtful for a return to the field Sunday. 

After Miami was able to knot the contest at 10-10 with a 43-yard field goal, Purdy engineered a near picture perfect 2-minute drive to put the 49ers back up 17-10 with 4 seconds left in the half on a 3-yard scoring pass to Christian McCaffery.

He was 12-of-19 for 116 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the first half. Meanwhile, McCaffrey had 17 touches for 102 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

