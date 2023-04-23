45-foot-tall animatronic dragon catches fire during Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon catches fire during Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show 03:13

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a fire at Disneyland.

The fire unfolded late Saturday night at Tom Sawyer Island. There, a 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon caught fire during the popular "Fantasmic!" live show.

No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage remained unclear.

"There was a lot of smoke, a lot of black smoke," said Jonathan Daily, a visitor. "We looked and knew something was on fire."

On Sunday, Disneyland officials released the following statement:

"During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon prop caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded, and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park's Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland park. The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance."

There was no word on how long the attraction would remain closed.