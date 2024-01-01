4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Rancho Palos Verdes

4.1-magnitude earthquake detected near Rancho Palos Verdes 4.1-magnitude earthquake detected near Rancho Palos Verdes 08:38

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 struck off the coast in Los Angeles County Monday morning.

The quake was reported around 8:27 a.m. just 11 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes at a depth of 7 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Good morning and Happy New Year Southern California! Did you feel the M4.1 quake about 12 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes at 8:27 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @ListosCA @ShakeOut @ECA pic.twitter.com/TVyxANBLDw — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) January 1, 2024

Over 2,000 people in the Los Angeles County area reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS website.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn posted about the quake on X: "Did anyone else feel it? I did!" Many people responded, saying they felt some vibrations and mild shaking.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries were reported in the area, according to the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department. A watch commander at the Lomita Sheriff's Station, which covers Rancho Palos Verdes, also said there have been no reports of damage.