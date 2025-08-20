Watch CBS News
Argument led to deadly south Sacramento shooting, sheriff says; suspect arrested

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Detectives have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead in south Sacramento late Tuesday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to 39th Street and Mascot Avenue for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found a man had been shot several times. He later died at the hospital, the sheriff's office says.

Detectives believe the suspect and victim were in an argument when the suspect, 51-year-old Okouava Saelee, allegedly went back to his vehicle and got a gun.

Saelee was arrested in the Sacramento area on Wednesday, the sheriff's office says. He's been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is being held without bail. 

