Argument led to deadly south Sacramento shooting, sheriff says; suspect arrested
Detectives have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead in south Sacramento late Tuesday afternoon.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to 39th Street and Mascot Avenue for reports of a shooting.
At the scene, deputies found a man had been shot several times. He later died at the hospital, the sheriff's office says.
Detectives believe the suspect and victim were in an argument when the suspect, 51-year-old Okouava Saelee, allegedly went back to his vehicle and got a gun.
Saelee was arrested in the Sacramento area on Wednesday, the sheriff's office says. He's been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is being held without bail.