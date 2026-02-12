3-year-old with "serious injuries" pronounced dead at North Sacramento home, police say

A three-year-old boy has died after being found with serious injuries at a home in North Sacramento on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.

Allison Smith, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department, said officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. to an address along Douglas Street for a medical aid call.

The boy was first located by responding officers and was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Investigators said it is not yet known who was home with the boy when he sustained the injuries.

Smith said the boy's death has been labeled suspicious, and investigators would be searching the surrounding area for any evidence or witnesses. Though the death has not been ruled a homicide, Smith said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded due to the circumstances.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the young boy's identity once the next of kin have been notified.

Smith urged anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

No further information was released.