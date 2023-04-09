3 vehicles involved in fiery Woodland crash
WOODLAND - Emergency crews responded to a three-car crash in Woodland on Saturday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Court and College Streets. Two of the vehicles involved have caught fire, according to the Woodland Police Department.
Multiple ambulances have been requested to assist. According to the Woodland Police Department, at least one person has died.
This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.
