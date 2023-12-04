Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people shot in south Sacramento, investigation underway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

3 people shot in Sacramento, investigation underway
3 people shot in Sacramento, investigation underway 01:09

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway in south Sacramento after a shooting left three people hurt early Monday morning.

Sacramento police said officers responded to Clover Hill Court, off Whisper Wood Way and Franklin Boulevard, just before 1:30 a.m. to investigate a dispute that reportedly led to a shooting.

At the scene, officers found three victims. Officers were able to detain the suspect.

All the victims were in stable condition, police said.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but police said there is no threat to the community.

The name of the suspect has not been released.  

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 6:22 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.