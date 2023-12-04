3 people shot in south Sacramento, investigation underway

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway in south Sacramento after a shooting left three people hurt early Monday morning.

Sacramento police said officers responded to Clover Hill Court, off Whisper Wood Way and Franklin Boulevard, just before 1:30 a.m. to investigate a dispute that reportedly led to a shooting.

At the scene, officers found three victims. Officers were able to detain the suspect.

All the victims were in stable condition, police said.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but police said there is no threat to the community.

The name of the suspect has not been released.