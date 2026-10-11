3 people found dead inside Marin County home on Strawberry Circle

Three people were found dead Sunday evening inside of a home in unincorporated Marin County, the sheriff's office said, after a 911 call was made from inside of the residence reporting gunshots inside.

Deputies responded just after 5 p.m., minutes after the 911 call was made, to the home on Strawberry Circle. The person who called the incident in was able to safely exit, at which point deputies made a perimeter around the residence before entering.

Inside, three people were found dead. The sheriff's office said that while the investigation is still in its early stages, they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The identities of the people found dead in the home were not immediately available, nor was their cause of death.