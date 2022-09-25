3 killed following wrong-way driver crash on I-80 near Davis

SOLANO COUNTY -- Three people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 near Davis early Sunday morning, the result of a wrong-way driver.

At at approximately 3:10 a.m., an Infiniti sedan was traveling the wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80, west of Richards Boulevard, when it struck a Hyundai sedan head on, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both drivers and one passenger in the Infiniti sustained fatal injuries. The people who were killed have not been identified, but include a 31-year-old Fairfield woman, a 30-year-old Petaluma man and a 27-year-old Fairfield woman.

Two additional passengers, including a 31-year-old Sacramento man, in the Infiniti sustained major injuries and were transported to UC Davis Medical Center.

The incident closed several lanes on I-80 for a time Sunday morning.

It is unknown at this time where the Infiniti entered the freeway the wrong way, but CHP believes alcohol is a possible factor in this crash which remains under investigation.

Any person with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact the CHP at our non-emergency line at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP Solano Area Office at (707) 639-5600, and relate that you have information for CHP-Solano and Officer Engle #22834 who is handling this investigation.