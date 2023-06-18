3 hospitalized after large fight in Stockton ends in shooting

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after three people were shot during a fight in Stockton on Saturday.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened shortly before 1 p.m. along East Eight Street.

Officers were called to the area for reports of a large fight that led to multiple shots being fired.

Two male victims and one female victim were able to transport themselves to an area hospital where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said two Black men are sought in the shooting. There were no further details available on the suspects.