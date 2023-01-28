3 dead 4 wounded after shooting in Beverly Crest neighborhood; no suspect yet

Beverly Crest shooting: 3 dead 4 hospitalized with no suspect Beverly Crest shooting: 3 dead 4 hospitalized with no suspect 03:19

Three people are dead and four are wounded after a 2:40 a.m. shooting occurred outside a residence in the the 2700 block of Ellison Dr. in the neighborhood just outside of Beverly Hills, called Beverly Crest.

LAPD responded to an early morning call of "an assault with a deadly weapon," and when officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of those shot were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Two of the surviving gunshot victims drove themselves to a medical center and were then transported to a trauma care hospital, while the other surviving two gunshot wound victims were transported by paramedics at the scene directly to a trauma care hospital. Of the total four gunshot wound victims, two are in critical condition while two are stable, according to police.

At an Saturday morning press conference, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said while the suspect remains unknown and at large, it is not believed there is a further threat to the public.

Borihanh said the home where the shooting occurred is a short-term rental. He did not specify what type of gathering it was, and would not say specifically if it was a party or not.

The investigation continues with homicide detectives interviewing neighbors and searching out home surveillance video

The ages and genders of those who died are not being released yet. The coroner will release that information in due time.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD homicide detectives at: (213) 486-6890.

Further details are pending per LAPD official reports. Look for updates as information comes in.