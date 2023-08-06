2nd-annual Brunch in the Park held at Sacramento's Roosevelt Park

Brunch in the Park cheers to charity in Sacramento

Brunch in the Park cheers to charity in Sacramento

Brunch in the Park cheers to charity in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Bottomless mimosas and all-you-can-drink bloody marys, brunchers at Sacramento's Roosevelt Park brought the cheers for charity.

Folks poured it up for a purpose for the second-annual Brunch in the Park event on Saturday. From vendors to live music, once inside, event-goers filled refill after refill.

"Mimosas can get expensive going to a restaurant, so might as well, and they give you a cute little cup," said attendee Dana Flores.

But as the drinks flowed, so did the cash for a cause. The proceeds from the event went toward the nonprofit Chasten Gold, an organization looking out for midtown's unhoused and homeless population.

"Providing them with food, shelter vouchers, clothing medical supplies and then also cleaning up their sheltered areas," said event coordinator Evonna McIntosh.

As for those who went a little too hard with the mimosas, California Highway Patrol officers were there to keep safety at the top of mind.

"Just an encouragement to designate a driver, make sure you have that in place before you get here," said CHP Officer John Ortega.

The CBS crew didn't have any mimosas, but we did try our hand at the drunk goggle simulation. Our performance during the test, revealed just how devastating it can be to get behind the wheel after only a few drinks.

"You had some times where you stepped on your feet, you stepped off line and you were using your arms for balance and those are the types of things when we're out in the field that we're looking for — signs of impairment for folks that are out there driving," Ortega said.

A friendly reminder from law enforcement: get a safe, sober ride home.