28th annual Home and Landscape Expo being held at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO — The pandemic changed many things including the way we live and work. That's being reflected in the 28th annual Home and Landscape Expo this weekend in Sacramento.

The finishing touches were being put on a fountain in the pavilion at Cal Expo.

"It's gotten bigger," Michael Glassman said. "There's over 800 exhibitors here."

Glassman, a landscape architect and designer, was on site surveying his display and others.

"That's one of the reasons I love this show because I can see new products all the time without having to drive all over Sac," he said.

The expo showcases not just outdoor entertainment with spas, outdoor kitchens and televisions, but also outdoor workspaces perfect for Zoom calls, business meetings or client gatherings. Glassman said it's a one-stop shop.

Seventy percent of the show is home improvement interior companies with a big trend being multi-purpose workspaces.

"I think connecting with the consumer is probably the biggest thing we've had to adjust to over the 28, almost 30 years,[and] how we reach them," Stefanie Norville said.

Norville has been in charge since the start. She knows how the pandemic made people pivot.

"The economy has changed, people have changed, how people shop has changed," she said.

Multi-dimensional displays go beyond shopping online. Visitors can touch and feel products and see themselves in the space and get a better idea of how they can be used for work or play. It's a custom consultation tailored to their lifestyle. Norville said it's a connection that saves time and money.

"You still eventually have to meet contractors, and that's the part that takes so much time," she said. "You have to set up appointments, wait to get estimates, you have to wait to have somebody come out and actually look at your project."

The show also features heating and air companies, masonry and tile products, and home and pet products. More than 25,000 people are expected over the three-day event.