275 guns turned in during Saturday's gun-buyback event in Sacramento

Police say a gun-buyback event they held Saturday in Sacramento was a success.

Just before noon, the Sacramento Police Department tweeted, "Todays event was a great success. Thank you to everyone who participated. Details on the next gun buyback will be announced soon."

Sacramento police check surrendered firearms in Sacramento.

Police say they received a total of 275 guns, two of which were illegal ghost guns.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Public Safety Center on Freeport Boulevard. Officers gave donors $50 for each functioning firearm turned in.