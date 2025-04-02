Watch CBS News
20-year-old shot, killed at Stockton's Oak Park

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Police investigate deadly shooting at Oak Park in Stockton
STOCKTON – Police in Stockton are investigating a shooting at a park that left one man dead on Wednesday afternoon.

The Stockton Police Department said it got reports of a shooting near Oak Park along E Alpine Avenue around 1 p.m. 

Police said a 20-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died. The man's identification has not been released.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, which is located inside the park by the parking lot. 

No information about a suspect is known. 

