2 workers rescued after getting stuck 50-feet up Sacramento tree after problem with rig

SACRAMENTO – A pair of tree trimmers who got stuck about 50 feet in the air after their rig became disabled Thursday afternoon have been rescued.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the workers were cutting a tree near 19th and H streets when something happened to their lift rig.

The problem left the workers stuck high up in the tree in the basket of their lift.

Due to the incident being near some power lines, SMUD crews responded to the scene and turned off the wires.

Sacramento Fire rescue crews then used a ladder truck to get up to the stuck workers and bring them down.

In total, the workers were stuck up in the tree for around five hours.