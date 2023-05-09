2 women found dead in Tracy home; Suspect arrested

TRACY — A suspect is in custody after two women were found dead inside a Tracy home this week, police said Tuesday.

The Tracy Police Department identified the suspect as Tracy resident Satnam Sumal, 55.

Sumal was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces two counts of murder.

The bodies of the two women, ages 37 and 39, were found when officers performed a welfare check at a Sunflower Lane residence on Monday.

Tracy police later said detectives were able to determine the women were victims of homicide. Sumal was arrested not long after the bodies were found.