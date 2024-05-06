2 people shot on I-80 in Sacramento early Monday morning, CHP says

SACRAMENTO – Interstate 80 in Sacramento was shut down for hours early Monday morning after a shooting, officials say.

The scene was along eastbound I-80, near Northgate Boulevard.

#TrafficAlert All lanes blocked along EB I-80 near Northgate Blvd due to police activity. Caltrans on route for full closure and diverting traffic at Truxel Rd. No ETO, please use alternate route if traveling through the area. @CHPNSac @TheCityofSac @SacCountyCA pic.twitter.com/953Bp6mFTQ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 6, 2024

Caltrans only initially confirmed that police activity had the freeway blocked. California Highway Patrol has since confirmed to CBS13 that two people were shot.

No details about injuries have been released, nor has any suspect information been made available.

Due to the shooting investigation, I-80 was shut down for more than two hours.

Caltrans announced the freeway was back open around 5 a.m.