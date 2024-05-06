Watch CBS News
2 people shot on I-80 in Sacramento early Monday morning, CHP says

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – Interstate 80 in Sacramento was shut down for hours early Monday morning after a shooting, officials say.

The scene was along eastbound I-80, near Northgate Boulevard.

Caltrans only initially confirmed that police activity had the freeway blocked. California Highway Patrol has since confirmed to CBS13 that two people were shot. 

No details about injuries have been released, nor has any suspect information been made available. 

Due to the shooting investigation, I-80 was shut down for more than two hours.

Caltrans announced the freeway was back open around 5 a.m.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 7:49 AM PDT

