2 people found dead with gunshot wounds inside Sacramento County home

By Alison Linton

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County authorities investigate after 2 people found dead in home
Sacramento County authorities investigate after 2 people found dead in home 00:25

SACRAMENTO – A suspicious death investigation is underway in Sacramento County after two people were found dead inside a home, deputies said.

The two bodies were discovered Monday afternoon at a home on Sutterwoods Way near Bradshaw Road in the Rosemont area. Investigators said they had suffered gunshot wounds.

CSI and homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

The victims have not been identified and no suspect information has been released.

