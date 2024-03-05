Watch CBS News
2 people airlifted to hospital after crash in Yolo

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

YOLO - Two people were airlifted to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Yolo County on Tuesday morning. 

The CHP Woodland said the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 99W and 2nd Street. 

A driver ran a stop sign and hit an oncoming vehicle, the CHP said. Two people in the vehicle that ran the stop sign were taken to the hospital with major injuries. 

Officers said DUI is not suspected and the road is closed. It is unknown when it will reopen. 

A white truck and a white SUV, both with front-end damage, were seen at the scene. 

The Yolo Fire Department, CHP and multiple tow trucks are at the scene. 

First published on March 5, 2024 / 11:57 AM PST

