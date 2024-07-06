Watch CBS News
Local News

2-month-old found unconscious in Sacramento dies at hospital, death investigation underway

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Crime scene investigators were called out to investigate a 2-month-old's death in Sacramento on Saturday afternoon. 

The Sacramento Police Department responded to the 1600 block of W. El Camino Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a 2-month-old was not breathing. 

Within minutes, officers and firefighters located the child unconscious and not breathing, police said. The child's parents were with the victim when police arrived. 

The child was provided medical aid and rushed to the hospital, where the child died, police said. 

Police said detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation. They will be processing the scene, speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence. No other information was available. 

The investigation is active and anyone in the community is urged to contact the police department with information. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.