2-month-old found unconscious in Sacramento dies at hospital, death investigation underway

SACRAMENTO – Crime scene investigators were called out to investigate a 2-month-old's death in Sacramento on Saturday afternoon.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to the 1600 block of W. El Camino Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a 2-month-old was not breathing.

Within minutes, officers and firefighters located the child unconscious and not breathing, police said. The child's parents were with the victim when police arrived.

The child was provided medical aid and rushed to the hospital, where the child died, police said.

Police said detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation. They will be processing the scene, speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence. No other information was available.

The investigation is active and anyone in the community is urged to contact the police department with information.