Detectives arrest 2 men accused of following 71-year-old Sacramento woman home from casino and robbing her

SACRAMENTO — Two Bay Area residents are accused of following a 71-year-old woman from a casino and robbing her at her Sacramento home, authorities said Friday.

Kesean Edwards, 26, of Oakland, and Jeral Wimberly, 23, of Antioch, have since been taken into custody and are believed to be connected to other robberies, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The robbery happened on the evening of January 3 in the Vintage Park community. The woman told authorities two men had entered her garage, one of them punched her in the face while she was still sitting in her vehicle, and then stole her purse.

Detectives later determined a third suspect was waiting in a getaway vehicle.

Anyone who may have been a victim of a robbery or has information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.