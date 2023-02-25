Watch CBS News
Local News

Detectives arrest 2 men accused of following 71-year-old Sacramento woman home from casino and robbing her

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Two Bay Area residents are accused of following a 71-year-old woman from a casino and robbing her at her Sacramento home, authorities said Friday.

Kesean Edwards, 26, of Oakland, and Jeral Wimberly, 23, of Antioch, have since been taken into custody and are believed to be connected to other robberies, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The robbery happened on the evening of January 3 in the Vintage Park community. The woman told authorities two men had entered her garage, one of them punched her in the face while she was still sitting in her vehicle, and then stole her purse.

Detectives later determined a third suspect was waiting in a getaway vehicle.

Anyone who may have been a victim of a robbery or has information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 6:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.