24-hour closure of Business 80 lanes in Sacramento scheduled this weekend for bridge project

Two lanes of Capital City Freeway in Sacramento are scheduled to be closed for 24 hours this weekend, Caltrans said on Thursday.

The second and third lanes of southbound Business 80 will be closed from Exposition Boulevard to just south of the American River.

The closure will be from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday. Caltrans

Caltrans said concrete will be poured as part of the $239.5 million American River Bridge Rehabilitation Project. That project includes replacing the bridge deck, installing sheet piles around piers and adding a bike path.

The 24-hour closure is set to begin Friday at 10 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m. Saturday. The southbound Exposition Boulevard onramps will be closed as well.

Drivers are urged to use Highway 160 toward downtown and westbound Interstate 80 as alternative routes. Caltrans is also reminding drivers that the speed limit in work zones is reduced to 55 mph.