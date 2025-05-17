2 injured after plane make emergency landing near Yuba County Airport

YUBA COUNTY – Two people were injured after a plane made an emergency landing in an agricultural area near the Yuba County Airport on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office responded to Feather River Boulevard and Curtis Road around 10:20 a.m. for reports that a private aircraft had made an emergency landing.

Deputies said the plane landed without hitting anything on the ground, but it did sustain significant damage when it landed.

Two people were onboard the plane and were taken to the hospital with reported minor to moderate injuries, deputies said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a North American T-28 B.

The FAA says it will investigate the crash.