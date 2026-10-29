2 helicopters collide southeast of McMinnville in Oregon, killing 3

Two helicopters collided with each other mid-air in Oregon on Thursday, killing three people, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the crash was initially reported at approximately 2:10 p.m., with reporters describing two helicopters that had crashed into each other in the area of Highway 233 and Cruickshank Road, southeast of McMinnville.

First responders from multiple local law enforcement agencies responded to the crash, discovering that a 1995 Robinson R22 helicopter and a 2018 Airbus AS350B3 helicopter had crashed into a field next to Highway 233, officials said.

There were two occupants inside the Robinson helicopter and one occupant inside the Airbus. All three were found dead inside the helicopters, according to authorities.

The occupant of the Airbus was identified as Tyler Delane Sturdevant, a 38-year-old Newberg, Oregon man. One of the occupants of the Robinson was identified by the sheriff's office as Maddie Aasbo, 22, of Texas.

The other occupant of the Robinson was identified as a student pilot from the United Kingdom — officials said their full identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash caused a road closure in the area surrounding the crash site. The sheriff's office said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of investigating the collision.