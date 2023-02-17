2 Fairfield men accused of carrying out armed robberies at same business twice

FAIRFIELD - Police in Fairfield have arrested two suspects in connection with two armed robberies.

Javion Artrez Holmes, 27, and Anthony Andrew Muzio, Jr., 28 -- both from Fairfield -- were arrested after they repeatedly carried out armed robberies at the same store.

According to police, on January 24, at around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at a retail store in the 1300 block of Gateway Boulevard. When officers arrived, the suspect had already left but witnesses described the man to the police. They say he grabbed and threatened to shoot an employee while demanding money from the cashiers.

Witnesses believed the man may have been the same suspect from a previous armed robbery at the same business on January 2. During the January 2 incident, the gunman and his accomplice were wearing all black and using threats of force to demand cash from the store's cashiers before running away, say police.

Detectives reviewed digital evidence and said the suspect left in the same direction and got into the same vehicle.

On February 7, police served a warrant on a residence, which prompted suspect Anthony Muzio to turn himself in the same day.

On February 14, authorities arrested Holmes at a relative's residence in San Leandro.

Both men were booked into Solano County Jail on charges including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy