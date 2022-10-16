2 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Arden area.

Just after 9:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Hallmark Drive and Howe Avenue where five vehicles were involved in an accident.

Two people were declared dead on scene, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, while four additional people were taken to the hospital and three were released at scene.

Details about the incident remain under investigation.