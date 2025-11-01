2 children struck by vehicle in Tracy on Halloween night

An investigation is underway after two children were seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle on Halloween night in Tracy.

Tracy police say the incident happened a little before 9 p.m. Friday on Tracy Boulevard, near Valley Road and Sycamore Parkway.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but two children under the age of 10 were hurt. Both children were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Officers note that the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Both children were still recovering from the collision, police told CBS Sacramento on Saturday.

Tracy police say they don't know if the children were wearing any reflective gear or other lighting at the time of the incident. The investigation is still in its early stages, police note.