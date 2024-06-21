2 children diagnosed with measles in Yolo County, marking first cases since 2015

WOODLAND – Two children who traveled internationally have been infected with measles in Yolo County, marking the first measles cases in the county in nearly 10 years.

Health officials are now trying to contact people who have been to five Kaiser Permanente locations in the Sacramento area as they may be at risk of developing measles. Those four locations are listed below:

South Sacramento Emergency Department, 6600 Bruceville Rd. on June 12, 2024, between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Downtown Commons Pediatric Clinic, 501 J St. on June 12, 2024, between 10:23 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

South Sacramento Emergency Department, 6600 Bruceville Rd. on June 14 and 15 between 10:20 p.m. to 2:10 a.m.

Downtown Commons Pediatric Clinic, 501 J St. on June 17, 2024, between 10:48 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente has contacted patients and employees who may have been exposed.

A team is available for people at risk and who may need preventative measures.

The children were not vaccinated and have a mild illness, health officials said. They are recovering at home.

The two cases are the 10th and 11th cases this year in California and the first such cases in Yolo County since 2015.

It takes about 8-12 days for people to develop symptoms after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, red and watery eyes and a runny nose. About three to five days later, a rash starts on the head and spreads downwards.

Health officials say it's highly infectious and spreads through the air over long distances and through contact with contaminated areas.

Anyone who may be at risk can contact Kaiser Permanente or Sacramento County Public Health's Communicable Disease Program at (916) 875-5881, or Yolo County Public Health's Communicable Disease Program at (530) 490-3953.