Homeless man killed, another wounded in separate shootings minutes apart in Ceres, police say

CERES – There are heightened police patrols in Ceres after two separate weekend shootings that occurred within minutes of each other left one man dead and another injured.

Ceres police received a report of an unresponsive man near a canal bank adjacent to the former Walmart property on Mitchell Road around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The 39-year-old man, who police say was transient, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Within minutes, and a mile away, a second shooting occurred. This one happened near the intersection of Hatch and Faith Home Roads. Police said the victim, who had minor injuries, was a 53-year-old homeless man.

A Ceres police spokesperson told CBS13 on Wednesday that they cannot say if the two shootings are related at this time. The only connection, they say, is the proximity and the time frame.

There’s a single candle near a Ceres canal, off Mitchell Rd., placed in honor of a 39YO man who died in a shooting here on Sunday. He was homeless, police say.



Someone that knew him told me he stayed in this area and they put out the candle for him.



@CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/DYINiYFbnm — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) October 17, 2024

Ceres police said they do not know if the suspect is targeting the homeless. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ceres Police Department.