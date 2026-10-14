2 arrested after robbery near Live Oak Skate Park

Two men were arrested after an armed robbery was reported Tuesday night near Live Oak Skate Park, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the victim of the robbery reported that they were accosted by two men, who threatened the victim with a firearm and robbed them before fleeing on foot.

The two suspects, 22-year-old Hugo Diaz Chavez of Live Oak and 25-year-old Francisco Ramos of Live Oak, were arrested following interviews by detectives, the sheriff's office said on Wednesday.

Chavez was booked on multiple charges including assault with a firearm, robbery, conspiracy, and multiple narcotics charges. Ramos was booked on robbery and conspiracy charges.