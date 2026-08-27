2 arrested in Lodi after man who showed up to hospital with stab wounds died

Two people were arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Lodi earlier this month, police said.

Lodi police responded to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital on Aug. 15 when 37-year-old Roberto Ramos arrived with stab wounds. Police said Ramos died at the hospital and a homicide investigation ensued.

On Thursday, police said they arrested 35-year-old Nikole Ramos and a 17-year-old boy in connection with Roberto Ramos' death.

Nikole Ramos was booked into jail and the teen was booked into juvenile hall for murder, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.