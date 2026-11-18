Two people were arrested a week after an e-bike rider was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Grass Valley, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Donald Keith Garner, 67, of Grass Valley, faces felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges, the California Highway Patrol said. His partner, Beverly Jarrell, 53, who is the registered owner of the vehicle involved in the crash, faces conspiracy charges.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 near Brunswick and Burma roads.

An e-bike rider traveling westbound on Burma Road collided with a Mazda minivan traveling northbound on Brunswick Road, the CHP said. The impact threw the e-bike rider from the bike, and the rider suffered fatal injuries.

The minivan fled the scene, the CHP said. The CHP said that through collaboration with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office and Grass Valley Police Department, investigators were able to identify the minivan and its driver as Garner.

Investigators arrested Garner and Jarrell in Grass Valley on Wednesday.

Investigators taking Donald Keith Garner into custody in Grass Valley on Nov. 18, 2026 California Highway Patrol

CHP Grass Valley Lieutenant Commander Matthew Dubendorf said the investigation involved extensive follow-up work and coordination among multiple agencies.

"The invaluable assistance of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Grass Valley Police Department, CHP Special Services, the Nevada County District Attorney's Office, and our allied law enforcement partners was instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful resolution," Dubendorf said. "We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to the members of the public who provided information and assisted investigators throughout this process."