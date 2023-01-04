Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: 2 men with gang ties arrested in deadly North Highlands shooting

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Two men with gang affiliations were arrested in the shooting death of 24-year-old Hector Velazquez in North Highlands, authorities said Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Armando Baltazar, 20, and Guillermo Gonzalez, 18. Both have been labeled gang member associates.

armando-baltazar.jpg
Mugshot of Armando Baltazar, 20 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office
guillermo-gonzalez.jpg
Mugshot of Guillermo Gonzalez, 18 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Baltazar and Gonzalez were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Hail where they face murder charges.

Velazquez was shot and killed on the night of October 11 along the 3800 block of Madison Avenue near Jackson Street. Sheriff's deputies responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area and located Velazquez down along the side of the roadway with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Medics with Sacramento Metro Fire pronounced Velazquez dead at the scene.

Details regarding a motive in the shooting were not yet available.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 3:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.