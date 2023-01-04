Sheriff: 2 men with gang ties arrested in deadly North Highlands shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Two men with gang affiliations were arrested in the shooting death of 24-year-old Hector Velazquez in North Highlands, authorities said Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Armando Baltazar, 20, and Guillermo Gonzalez, 18. Both have been labeled gang member associates.

Mugshot of Armando Baltazar, 20 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Mugshot of Guillermo Gonzalez, 18 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Baltazar and Gonzalez were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Hail where they face murder charges.

Velazquez was shot and killed on the night of October 11 along the 3800 block of Madison Avenue near Jackson Street. Sheriff's deputies responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area and located Velazquez down along the side of the roadway with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Medics with Sacramento Metro Fire pronounced Velazquez dead at the scene.

Details regarding a motive in the shooting were not yet available.