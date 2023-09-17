2 arrested after tips lead Sacramento police officers to suspected drug dealers' car

SACRAMENTO - Police arrested two people who had drugs, guns, and a lot of cash in their car.

Sacramento police tell CBS13 that on Sunday evening, police were called out to the 4700 block of Nashua Way in Sacramento where drugs were attempting to be sold from a vehicle. Police pulled over the vehicle, and inside, they say they found two suspects, a .30-30 rifle with a shortened stock, over 25 ounces of meth, 80 Pills, 2.7 ounces of cocaine, 98 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, and over $1,000 in cash.

The driver was arrested for multiple drug and weapons-related violations. The passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police are grateful to the tipsters who helped police catch the suspects.